Pranab Mukherjee, Congress were against statehood, says Telangana BJP

Krishna Saagar Rao said if the BJP had not stuck to its commitment on statehood for Telangana and supported the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Wednesday said the recently released book ‘Presidential Years 2012-2017’ authored by late former President of India and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee has exposed the “dubious” political plot of Congress party regarding the Telangana State formation.

Stating that Pranab Mukherjee was given the responsibility to understand the Telangana movement and to find a solution for the same, he said that book clearly states that Mukherjee would not have allowed Telangana to be created. 

“The ‘Pranab Mukherjee Committee’ was responsible for bringing out the ‘Telangana Reorganization Bill’. However, by his own admission in his book, it is evident neither he nor the Congress party had any real intention to give Telangana a separate statehood,” Krishna Saagar Rao said. Rao alleged that the Congress party played a political game to pacify Telangana voters before the 2014 general elections, and to ensure electoral wins in both Telangana and Andhra regions through tabling the State Reorganisation Bill, as they believed that it would never pass in the Parliament.

Rao said if the BJP had not stuck to its commitment on statehood for Telangana and supported the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha unconditionally, Telangana Statehood would have remained a dream.

