Telangana allots 150 acres for railway workshop in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Acting on the request of the Railways, the Warangal Urban district administration handed over 150.5 acres of land at Kazipet to the Central government on Wednesday to set up a Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 380 crore and will take two-and-a-half years to be completed. The project was sanctioned in 2016.The land belonged to Seetharama Swamy temple in Ayodyapuram village of Madikonda mandal. The farmers were also cultivating the land.

Speaking to the media, Dayakar Rao said, “A total of Rs 56,86,54,574 has been spent to procure the land. This includes, Rs 45.3 crore that was paid to the Endowment Department at Rs 30 lakh per acre and the remaining Rs 11,82 crore to the 114 farmers as compensation at Rs 8 lakh per acre.”

He further said the State will pressurise the Central government to sanction a coach factory in Kazipet and also announce a railway division in Kazipet as such projects would bring employment to the locals.