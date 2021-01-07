Telangana gets five new medical oxygen generating plants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has received a total of five medical oxygen generating plants from the PM Cares Fund, according to the data from the Prime Minister’s Office. These mass oxygen producing plants will be set up alongside the government hospitals and sources from Telangana State Medical Service Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) note that it would be set up in OGH and another tertiary care hospital in Hyderabad where patient inflow is high. The rest three are likely to come up in the districts.

The plants are of the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) kind which will be useful in producing oxygen round-the-clock throughout the week. The these plants require less manpower and have an automatic response mechanism to alert when the oxygen concentration is low.