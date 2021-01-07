STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court: Hima Kohli to take oath as Chief Justice today

Justice Hima Kohli will be sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on January 7.

Published: 07th January 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Hima Kohli will be sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on January 7. She will be administered the oath of office by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at 11.30 am in Raj Bhavan. Besides the HC judges and registrars, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues are expected to attend the ceremony. Justice Kohli will be the first woman Chief Justice of Telangana HC, which came into existence on January 1, 2019, and Justice TBN Radhakrishnan was its first Chief Justice. In May 2019, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the Centre to appoint Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan as the permanent Chief Justice. Justice Chauhan was functioning as the acting Chief Justice of TS High Court after transfer of Justice Radhakrishnan as Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. On June 19, 2019, the Centre issued orders appointing Justice Chauhan as the regular CJ. Justice Hima Kohli of Delhi High Court was recently elevated as the new Chief Justice of Telangana HC and the Centre issued a notification for the same on December 31,2020.

Spl counselling for MBA, MCA admissions sought

The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, directed the State government to tell whether it would conduct special counselling for admission into MBA and MCA courses for the students who are waiting for results of their semester examinations.A division bench passed this order in the PIL filed by Telangana Republican Party, represented by its students union leader A Anand, seeking conduct of special counselling for backlog students.Petitioner’s counsel N Yadishwar urged the court to declare the decision of State government to conduct TSICET-2020 for admission into MBA and MCA courses before announcing the backlog degree results of first to fifth semesters, which are expected to be announced by end of second week of this month, as illegal. After hearing the case, the bench asked the government counsel whether the State would conduct special counselling for the said students? In reply, government counsel Vani sought some time. In fact, there are several petitions pending before a single judge on the same issue and are expected to come up for hearing after the Sankranti vacation, she added. The bench then posted the matter to January 18 for further hearing.

TS told to respond on vaccines for judicial staff

The Telangana High Court has directed the State government to respond by Friday to the PIL seeking direction to the authorities concerned to administer Covid-19 vaccines to advocates and judicial staff on top priority basis since they frequently interact with people, particularly the litigants, fellow advocates and others on a daily basis. A division bench of Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Ponnam Ashok Goud, former High Court Advocates’ Association president and ex-Assistant Solicitor General of India. Maintaining the recommended physical distance is not possible in this profession, he noted in his letter. The bench posted the matter to January 8 for further hearing.

