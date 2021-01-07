STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports 379 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

Over one crore people have recovered from coronavirus in India. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 379 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.88 lakh while three more deaths were added pushing the toll to 1,559.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 71, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddywith 37 and 36 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 6.

The total number of cases stood at 2,88,789 while recoveries were at 2,82,177.

As many as 5,053 patients are under treatment and 41,246 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 71.45lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.92 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.71 per cent, while it was 96.4 per cent in the country.

