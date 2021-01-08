‘BJP will rule Telangana from 2023’

By Express News Service

BODHAN: BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that the saffron party was all set to come to power in the State in 2023 by inflicting a massive defeat on the TRS.

Addressing his maiden public meeting in the State, he said, “The BJP is on a winning streak. It began with Dubbaka and continued in the GHMC elections. There would be no break, and the party is sure to capture power in 2023.”

He further said, “At present, a family is in power in Telangana, and it is steeped in corruption. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not bothered about the problems of the farmers. The Centre is ready to help, but the State is not taking advantage of it.”

He urged all those who wanted all-round development to come forward and join the BJP. “Those of you who want Bangaru Telangana should leave the TRS and come join the BJP. As soon as we come to power, it would make Telangana a role model for all other States,” he said, adding that the party would order an inquiry into TRS’ corruption after coming to power. On the occasion, Congress leader M Prakash Reddy joined the BJP.