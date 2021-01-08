Dry run in Telangana reveals tech issues with Cowin app

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout draws closer, healthcare workers in Telangana are anticipating hiccups in the technology-driven process. The vaccination regime for the pandemic is driven by the Cowin app, which not only does the inventory management but also the beneficiary management, with pincode-based entry of beneficiaries and verification. Healthcare workers, who were involved in the first dry run and previously in training sessions, said they are anticipating issues around the connectivity and digital divide while using the app to be the biggest challenge, especially in rural areas.

“The app is a game-changer because it schedules the vaccination for a beneficiary and informs them of the slot and also enables verification. However, there are few technical issues that come with any software during its initial use,” said a senior official from the Health Department.He said that in a dry run conducted under his supervision, several staffers were not familiar with the app and technical training was a major problem. “We are also facing challenges related to connectivity. Since the app uses internet to fetch details, the page often takes time to load. We are unsure if this has to do with the trial software or will it be the same in the actual one,” said the official.

Another cause of concern is the digital divide. While Telangana is recruiting thousand of data entry operators from the health department for various programmes, there is likely to be a shortage in rural areas where ASHA and ANM staff would have to perform the task.“Routine vaccination programmes do not require such live updation to this degree, making this a new regime. Here, if the data of a beneficiary is not updated, we can’t move onto the next, causing lags,” said a health official.

However, Telangana had previously relied on apps to run its flagship schemes such as the Kanti Velegu and KCR Kits.With some practice in dry runs, the software-driven programme will run smoothly, albeit with small delays, said officials.

Spike of 379 new Covid cases in TS

Ahead of Sankranti, Telangana reported 379 cases, after conducting 41,246 tests, and 305 recoveries on Wednesday, taking the active cases to 5,053. The State saw three deaths on the day, pushing the toll to 1,559. The State saw a spike in cases for two days straight as the State reported a total of 796 cases on Tuesday and Wednesday