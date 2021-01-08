Issues with uploading data of beneficiaries, Eatala Rajender to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is facing difficulties in uploading data of beneficiaries for the Covid-19 vaccine onto the Cowin app, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender told the Central Health Ministry on Thursday. The interaction was held between the top health officials of the State and the Central Health Ministry, headed by Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Thursday.

The video conference was held to discuss the arrangements made for the dry run, the actual roll out, and the shortcoming experienced by ground staff. “Data of beneficiaries in at least 14 districts has not been uploaded accurately onto the portal. The software has certain issues,” informed Eatala.

The Central team assured the issue would be resolved at the earliest and provided a detailed explanation on the software. The team also took stock of the cold storage requirements and the transport needs. “We are following all the guidelines given by the Union Ministry from time to time,” added Eatala.