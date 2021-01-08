K Chandrasekhar Rao complains of burning sensation in lungs, gets tested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday underwent diagnostic tests at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, following a burning sensation in his lungs. His personal physician Dr MV Rao, pulmonologist Dr Navneeth Sagar and cardiologist Dr Pramod Kumar conducted preliminary tests and recommended that Rao should undergo an MRI, a CT scan and other tests at the hospital, according to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Accordingly, he visited the hospital and gave his blood samples. Accompanied by his daughter MLC K Kavitha, he spent about an hour and a half at the hospital. The Chief Minister reached the hospital at around 2 pm and was back at his official residence by 3.30 pm. According to information provided by the hospital, the CT scan revealed some lung infection but the doctors do not suspect Covid-19. They also conducted a 2D echo, an ultrasound and blood tests, the results of which will be out by Friday. Based on the test reports, the doctors will decide the future course of treatment, if necessary.Rao’s trip to the hospital was part of his routine annual health checkup. Last year too, he had been to the same hospital in January.