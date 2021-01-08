STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao complains of burning sensation in lungs, gets tested

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao was examined at home on Wednesday and advised to visit the hospital for conducting tests.

Published: 08th January 2021 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday underwent diagnostic tests at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, following a burning sensation in his lungs. His personal physician Dr MV Rao, pulmonologist Dr Navneeth Sagar and cardiologist Dr Pramod Kumar conducted preliminary tests and recommended that Rao should undergo an MRI, a CT scan and other tests at the hospital, according to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Accordingly, he visited the hospital and gave his blood samples. Accompanied by his daughter MLC K Kavitha, he spent about an hour and a half at the hospital. The Chief Minister reached the hospital at around 2 pm and was back at his official residence by 3.30 pm.  According to information provided by the hospital, the CT scan revealed some lung infection but the doctors do not suspect Covid-19. They also conducted a 2D echo, an ultrasound and blood tests, the results of which will be out by Friday. Based on the test reports, the doctors will decide the future course of treatment, if necessary.Rao’s trip to the hospital was part of his routine annual health checkup. Last year too, he had been to the same hospital in January. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao Chandrasekhar Rao Health Updates Chandrasekhar Rao health KCR KCR Health Updates KCR Health
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp