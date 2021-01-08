‘No purchase centres in BJP States’

NIZAMABAD: Criticising the BJP leaders for spreading fake statements among people, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Thursday that he would resign from his post if the saffron party managed to point out one State ruled by it, wherein the respective government has set up procurement centres.He demanded that Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nizamabad MP D Arvind take this as a challenge and quit their posts if they fail to do so.
