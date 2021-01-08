No stay on proceedings against gold bizman: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Thursday refused to pass any orders in petitions filed by gold businessman Sukesh Gupta and others seeking a stay of all proceedings and their arrest in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA 2002, as the FIR was registered in Mumbai and the ED of Hyderabad has also agreed to transfer its case to Mumbai.

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the court that his client had given a loan of `48 crore to Mumbai-based Niharika Infrastructure to purchase a palace, but the latter failed to repay. As per the agreement, the petitioner took over the palace. The Hyderabad ED then registered a case against the petitioners based on Niharika’s complaint. Though there is no money laundering case, the ED has given notices to the petitioners, he added.

ASG of India for Southern zone T Surya Karan Reddy, appearing for the ED, said the case can be transferred to Mumbai since the FIR was already registered in a related case. After hearing the submissions, the HC declined to pass any orders and disposed of the petitions.