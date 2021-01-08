Officials foil bid to marry off minor girl

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Timely intervention by the District Child Protection officials proved helpful in preventing the marriage of a 12-year-old girl at Tallakunta thanda of Wardhannapet mandal in Warangal (Rural) district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the thanda for quite some time after the local residents tried to obstruct the officials from going to the house, where the wedding ceremony was taking place. The villagers even got into a scuffle with the officials.

According to District Child Development Officer (DCPO) G Mahender Reddy, the villagers hurled abuses at the officials and a few women residents tried to attack some female officials. “They said that the officials have no role in this as it is the (apparent) ‘right’ of the family to decide when they should marry off their kids. The scene escalated quickly after we stood our ground and refused to return. It was local cops who swung into action and brought the situation under control,” Mahender Reddy said.On learning about the incident, District Collector M Haritha directed the cops to register a case against the family members of the victim.