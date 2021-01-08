Telangana third in country to take up ULB reforms, now eligible for more funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is the third State in the country to successfully undertake the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) reforms, as stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. The State is now eligible to mobilise additional financial resources of Rs 2,508 crore through open market borrowing. Permission for the same was issued by the Department of Expenditure on January 7.

Telangana has joined two other States, namely Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, in implementing these reforms, which helps strengthen the ULBs financially and enable them to provide better public health and sanitation services. The reforms, which are stipulated to achieve these objectives, include notifications by the State government for floor rates of property tax in ULBs, which are in consonance with the prevailing circle rates.

In view of the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Central government in May, 2020, had enhanced the borrowing limit of the States by two per cent of their Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP). Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the States. On completion of reforms in each sector, the States get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25 percent of the GSDP. The four citizen centric areas identified for reforms were One Nation One Ration Card System, Ease of Doing Business reform, Urban Local Body/utility reforms and power sector reforms. Telangana has met the first three reforms.