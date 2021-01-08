TPCC president to be named after bypoll, clarifies Manickam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending speculation, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Thursday said that the appointment of a new chief for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has been deferred until the completion of the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. He said that the party arrived at this decision to break its series of defeats in byelections. A full-fledged party committee will be formed only after the bypoll, with an aim to win the 2023 general elections, Manickam said.

He added that the present TPCC team, comprising TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, working presidents Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Jetti Kusuma Kumar, and Azharuddin, would remain intact until the elections were over.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Tagore said that he had in-depth discussions with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working presidents, MPs, MLAs, AICC secretaries, former PCC presidents, and former CLP leaders on the request of Congress leader K Jana Reddy, and a majority of them suggested that the process be deferred. He said that the decision as to who would be the next State president had not been taken yet.

“Jana Reddy, who has been a pillar of strength for Telangana Congress, will fight for the party in the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection. The Congress functionaries have requested that I report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to defer the process of TPCC chief selection. I reported their proposal to Sonia Gandhi, and today (Thursday), she accepted the proposal,” Manickam said. Recently, Jana Reddy had appealed to the Congress high-command to defer the selection of TPCC president fearing repercussions in the upcoming elections.

Protest against farm laws

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Thursday, said that the Congress party would organise a day-long protest at Dharna Chowk on Saturday in solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi. Speaking to media, Bhatti said that the farmers were braving biting cold and rains on the roads, but the Centre was ignoring their plight. He slammed CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for his U-turn on the farm laws.