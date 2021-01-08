STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two-thirds of faculty posts lying vacant in Kakatiya varsity

Comprising a total of seven colleges and 25 departments, KU has been a lifeline for scores of students hailing from rural backgrounds.

Published: 08th January 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kakatiya University

Kakatiya University

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Despite being one of the most important and prestigious varsities in the State, nearly two-thirds of faculty posts are lying vacant in the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, which graduates thousands of students every year. Of the total of 391 faculty positions across all departments, about 279 posts are lying vacant in the university.

Though the varsity is often hailed as the epicentre of student movements which have brought about various changes in the Telugu society, one being the fearless struggle demanding separate Statehood for Telangana, KU has been reeling under faculty crunch for the past six years and no authorities have, till date, taken any steps to resolve this issue.

Comprising a total of seven colleges and 25 departments, KU has been a lifeline for scores of students hailing from rural backgrounds.When Express accessed official records regarding sanctioned posts, it was found that though the authorities had sanctioned the recruitment of 54 professors, 95 associate professors and 242 assistant professors, the varsity currently has only 112 regular professors.

‘Situation is deplorable’

Speaking to Express, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) KU unit president M Sandeep Kumar pointed out what is even more devastating is that many departments have only one professor and some of them will retire soon. “How is the varsity supposed to function without professors? Is the government planning to shut down the university,” he asked.

He further said: “It is a known fact that without a vice-chancellor, recruitment of regular staff cannot be carried out. As several professors will retire soon, most departments will start running with contract and part-time lecturers. Regular courses will become self-financed courses. This will become a huge burden for the students. It’s been almost three years since the authorities issued a PhD notification. All this will affect KU’s NAAC grading.”

When Express spoke to a few varsity officials, they too admitted that KU is reeling under faculty crunch. They, however, said that the recruitment process is getting delayed due to various reasons, as a result of which they are forced to hire contract and part-time lecturers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakatiya University faculty posts
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp