W’gal to get water daily from April 14

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao has announced that the daily provision of drinking water to households in the corporation limits will commence on April 14. He also informed the media that of the total of 2.25 lakh households under the GWMC limits, about 1.95 lakh households will be provided clean drinking water everyday from April 14.

While addressing the reporters here on Thursday, Gunda Prakash Rao pointed out that the authorities concerned are currently focused on providing new tap connections to around 25,000 households in the city.

“We will begin the trial runs from February 25 to ensure that the pipelines don’t have leakages,” he said.