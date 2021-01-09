STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Amid bird flu scare, Telangana's Kakatiya zoo officials buckle up to increase vigil

Forest department officials Balakrishna, Ashok, Akash, Mahesh and animal caretakers examined enclosures of all animals in the zoo.

Published: 09th January 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Nehru Zoological Park Deputy director (veterinary) Dr MA Hakeem attends to 18-year-old leopard Sravanthi, at Kakatiya Zoological Park on Friday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In view of deaths of birds due to avian influenza (bird flu) in various States, officials at the Kakatiya Zoological Park have started taking precautionary measures to protect 29 species of resident birds in the zoo. Deputy director (veterinary), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Dr MA Hakeem visited the zoo on Friday and interacted with the zoo’s staff members over the issue.

Dr Hakeem said bird flu had not yet infected any bird in the State. As part of preventive measures, he instructed zoo officials to spray antiviral drugs, bleaching powder and lime on the zoo’s premises. He said animal keepers should strictly wash their hands and feet, wear gloves and face masks, and only then clean the birds’ enclosures and feeding bowls. The birds should be provided clean water and fed nutritious food, Hakeem said. During his visit, he also attended to the 18-year-old leopard Sravanthi, which had taken ill.

He said in case any migratory birds enter the zoo’s premises, staff should remain alert and in case such birds die, their blood should be collected and their cloacal samples must be immediately sent to the Animal Diagnostic Centre, Warangal and Telangana State Veterinary Biological & Research Institute (TSVBRI), Hyderabad, for testing.

Kakatiya Zoo Park’s veterinarian Dr Ch Praveen said all measures were being followed without fail to protect birds in the zoo.Forest department officials Balakrishna, Ashok, Akash, Mahesh and animal caretakers examined enclosures of all animals in the zoo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bird flu Telangana Kakatiya zoo
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp