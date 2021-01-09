Amid bird flu scare, Telangana's Kakatiya zoo officials buckle up to increase vigil

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In view of deaths of birds due to avian influenza (bird flu) in various States, officials at the Kakatiya Zoological Park have started taking precautionary measures to protect 29 species of resident birds in the zoo. Deputy director (veterinary), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Dr MA Hakeem visited the zoo on Friday and interacted with the zoo’s staff members over the issue.

Dr Hakeem said bird flu had not yet infected any bird in the State. As part of preventive measures, he instructed zoo officials to spray antiviral drugs, bleaching powder and lime on the zoo’s premises. He said animal keepers should strictly wash their hands and feet, wear gloves and face masks, and only then clean the birds’ enclosures and feeding bowls. The birds should be provided clean water and fed nutritious food, Hakeem said. During his visit, he also attended to the 18-year-old leopard Sravanthi, which had taken ill.

He said in case any migratory birds enter the zoo’s premises, staff should remain alert and in case such birds die, their blood should be collected and their cloacal samples must be immediately sent to the Animal Diagnostic Centre, Warangal and Telangana State Veterinary Biological & Research Institute (TSVBRI), Hyderabad, for testing.

Kakatiya Zoo Park’s veterinarian Dr Ch Praveen said all measures were being followed without fail to protect birds in the zoo.Forest department officials Balakrishna, Ashok, Akash, Mahesh and animal caretakers examined enclosures of all animals in the zoo.