‘Family ka saath, family ka vikas’ rule to end soon: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

While addressing the gathering, Tarun Chugh urged the party leaders and cadre to brace themselves for the ensuing elections to graduate MLC constituencies and Khammam Corporation.

Published: 09th January 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh during a vehicle rally in Khammam town on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ SURYAPET: Stating that the citizens of Telangana are vexed with the pink party government’s anti-people policies and corrupt rule, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar exuded confidence that the saffron party will come to power in the State in 2023.

Ahead of the upcoming elections to graduate MLC constituencies and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), Bandi Sanjay and BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh toured Khammam town on Friday. The leaders were accorded a warm welcome by the party cadre. Bandi and Chugh also took party in a bike rally, organised by the party activists, from Warangal crossroads to the saffron party office in Khammam.

Speaking to the media later, Bandi Sanjay blasted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for his remarks against saffron party leaders saying that the Minister has no moral right to criticise BJP workers as the latter has switched loyalties multiple times and joined the TRS after working for four different political parties.

ALSO READ | Choose between Bible and Gita: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stirs row

“Puvvada finally joined the pink fold to get protection for the irregularities he committed while working for other parties. The TRS accepted Puvvada after the latter paid the party high command around Rs 50 lakh, especially for regularising about 3.5 acres of land, worth `70 crore, attached to the Nagarjunasagar project,” Bandi Sanjay alleged and added that he would unmask all illegal businesses of Puvvada soon.

Stating that he would continue his fight against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bandi pointed out that he will stop only after KCR pays the price for all the irregularities he has committed till now.Taking a jibe at the pink party, Bandi said: “While the BJP is focused on its motto ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, the TRS is implementing ‘family ka saath, family ka vikas’ in Telangana.”

While addressing the gathering, Tarun Chugh urged the party leaders and cadre to brace themselves for the ensuing elections to graduate MLC constituencies and Khammam Corporation. He also pointed out that the people of Telangana are waiting eagerly to teach the pink party a befitting lesson.

Jana aide joins BJP

Former Congress Nagarjunasagar block committee member and party leader R Indrasena Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of party leaders Bandi Sanjay and Tarun Chugh in Suryapet on Friday. He was a close aide of senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy.

The saffron party leaders welcomed Indrasena Reddy to the party, at BJP State vice-president Sankineni Venkateswara Rao’s residence in Suryapet, while they were en route Khammam.

