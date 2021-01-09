Game of drones: Pilots complete DGCA training

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first batch of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) certified drone pilots graduated from the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA).

The training is the first-of-its-kind in South India. The students completed a five-day intensive hands-on training programme on drones.

The five-day training covered drone regulations, drone hardware and software internals, drone flying simulations and field drone flying exercises.

The drone academy’s website states, “Number of drone users and drone application areas have been steadily increasing in recent years. For safety of the citizens, govt has provided guidelines and a licence requirement to fly a drone. As per the DGCA rules and regulations, the student must qualify in theory, simulation and practical flying tests to obtain Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) licence.”