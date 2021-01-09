Gau Sadak Bandh foiled by police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dozens of ‘gau rakshaks’ were detained by police at LB Nagar on Friday, as they attempted to block traffic movement on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, as part of the Gau Sadak Bandh organised by Yuga Thulasi Foundation.

The police also detained the Foundation’s chairman and TTD Board member K Shiva Kumar. The protesters were demanding that the cow must be declared as the national animal. Speaking to the media later, Shiva Kumar condemned the police action, and said that the Foundation would continue its fight for the protection of cows.

Shiva Kumar further said that a Gau Mahapadayatra would be organised from Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar to Bahadurpura in the next few days. He slammed Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, alleging that he had not taken any measure towards cow protection in Telangana.

