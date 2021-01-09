Help Telanganites living in Gulf, Vinod tells MEA OSD
HYDERABAD: Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar requested the Ministry of External Affairs Officer on Special Duty (OSD) C Rajasekhar to help people from Telangana living across the globe, especially those in Gulf countries.
He was speaking at a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, which was attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others officials.
Vinod Kumar requested the MEA OSD to strengthen the Telangana help desk and start a helpline to assist those who have been wrongfully confined in other countries.