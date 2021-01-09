STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'House that'! Widow sacrifices 2BHK flat, asks Telangana govt to reallot house to someone needier

On listening to Lakshmi’s unusual request, Harish Rao was pleasantly surprised and taken aback.

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao, along with R Lakshmi (in red saree), a beneficiary who returned her 2BHK, during an event in Siddipet on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Even as there is a scramble for 2BHK houses among BPL families across the State, a beneficiary named R Lakshmi, gave her house back to the government saying it should be allotted to someone who needs it more.  

Lakshmi, a resident of Siddipet, was granted a 2BHK on the outskirts of the town. However, she recently called on Finance Minister T Harish Rao at his Siddipet residence and told him that she did not really need the flat as she now live with her brother. Lakshmi, is a widow whose only daughter got married recently. She wasn’t too keen on living alone in the 2BHK. 

On listening to Lakshmi’s unusual request, Harish Rao was pleasantly surprised and taken aback. “This is the first time an applicant is telling me such a thing,” he said and told Lakshmi to hand over the patta and keys to the District Collector on Friday. An event was scheduled at Narsapur X Roads on the ouskirts of Siddipet. Harish would hand out 2BHK house pattas to some beneficiaries.

On Friday, as per the Minister’s instructions, Lakshmi handed over the keys to Collector P Venkatramreddy and Municipal Chairman Rajanarsu. The Minister patted Lakshmi for her honesty. “She is a poor widow who does not have a house of her own. Despite being eligible, she sacrificed her flat. I request others to emulate her truthfulness. If Lakshmi needs any government assistance in future, I assure her that I will be there for her,” assured the Finance Minister.

