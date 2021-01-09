'I will take first vaccine shot': Telangana Health Minister seeks to allay fears

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a step to combat ‘misconceptions and fears’ about the efficacy of Covid vaccines, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that he would be the first to take the vaccine jab in the state.

The Minister's decision is being seen as a motivating move for the healthcare workers across the state.

Eatala said that Telangana was ready for the Covid-19 vaccination and added that the state would roll out the vaccination drive on January 16, the day finalised by the centre, and make it a success.



“On January 16, 139 centres in Telangana will see the vaccination drive. This means each district will be conducting vaccination at 2-3 centres. In the GHMC area, centres will soon be selected for vaccination,” said the Health Minister.

Eatala was briefed by top health officials of the state who had previously been part of a high-level meeting with Union cabinet secretary.

It is estimated that 2.9 lakh healthcare workers from the government and private facilities will be part of the vaccination drive in the state.