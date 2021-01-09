STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice league: Notices to Telangana government, pollution control board on Jiyaguda dumpyard

The bench directed the authorities concerned to file a status report on the issue. The bench appointed advocate Avinash Desai as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case.

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the State government, Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and the Hyderabad Collector for filing counter affidavits in a PIL filed regarding problems faced by residents in and around Jiyaguda due to dumping of solid waste and garbage.

The bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice MS Ramachandra Rao passed this order in the PIL which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by K Pavan, of Hyderabad, with a plea to direct the TSPCB to take immediate action.

Pavan urged the court to pass orders for the formation of a committee and submission of a detailed report on the Jiyaguda dumpyard and its relocation.

He also sought compensation for  residents for depriving them of their fundamental right (protection of life and personal liberty). After hearing the case, the bench posted the matter to March 18 for further hearing.

HC directs HCA to hold league matches

Paving the way for cricket league matches to be conducted, the Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to include the petitioner — Union Bank of India cricket team, in Group ‘A’ league. Justice Kodanda Ram passed this order in the vacate stay petition filed by the HCA in the form of a lunch motion. On January 5, the judge had stayed all further league matches to be conducted by the HCA, as the latter had failed to include the petitioner team in any of the groups — A, B or C, as part of the league cricket championship for 2020-21. Aggrieved with the same, the HCA moved the present case. Justice Kodanda Ram directed the HCA to continue with league matches and posted the matter for hearing after Sankranthi vacation.

