KCR to discuss key issues with Ministers, officials on January 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with all Ministers and District Collectors at 11.30 am on January 11 at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss important subjects concerning Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Medical and Health, Municipal, Education, Forestry and other departments. Rao is expected to take some key decisions during the meeting.

The Chief Minister will discuss revenue-related issues such as pending mutations, regularisation of Sada Bainamas, setting up of tribunals, resolving issues related to lands included under Part B and other related issues. The meeting will finalise the action plan to solve all revenue-related issues speedily, according to a release from CMO issued on Friday.

Covid-19 situation

The Covid-19 situation, measures to be taken to contain the spread of new strain and administration of the vaccine will also be discussed. An action plan will be finalised at the meeting for distribution of the vaccine to all regions.The meeting will also review the implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes. Discussion will also take place on the measures taken to increase the green cover in villages and urban areas.

Opening of schools

The Chief Minister will also discuss reopening of educational institutions in the State. Which classes should be resumed, management of classes and the methods being followed in other States, will be discussed threadbare and a decision will be taken at the meeting.