Loan apps go easy on clients

Pinto Deepak

HYDERABAD: Organisers of instant loan apps seem to have stepped down on harassing customers while recovering loans.

Police, during investigation into the cases of harassment by loan app organisers, have found that telecallers, unlike earlier when they used to hurl abuses at customers, are now only urging them to repay the loans.

Unable to bear the harassment, six persons have already ended their life in Telangana alone. The loan app organisers used to shame the customers on social media platforms, by sharing their photographs and personal details, branding them as “fraudsters.” They used to call up the contacts of the loan defaulters and pressure them to make their friends clear the dues.

After police stepped up surveillance and arrested several people in these harassment cases, the firms have changed their ways of recovering loans. They are now going slow on calling up the contacts of the loan defaulters and have also stopped using vulgar language.

In fact, a few customers got some respite from threatening telecallers and the app representatives by approaching police. The situation got better after police appealed to the victims to report such cases, who instantly sought help from them.

The investigators said despite police cases, arrests, freezing bank accounts of some firms, a few loan app companies are still functioning. People are still approaching police with complaints.

Another kills self

Sircilla: Unable to bear the harassment of instant loan app firms, a degree student named Mallugari Kalyan Reddy, 22, killed himself on Friday at Illanthakunta.