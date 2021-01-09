STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Loan apps go easy on clients

After police stepped up surveillance and arrested several people in these harassment cases, the firms have changed their ways of recovering loans.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday addresses the media on the crackdown against unauthorised loan apps | VINAY MADAPU

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday addresses the media on the crackdown against unauthorised loan apps. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Organisers of instant loan apps seem to have stepped down on harassing customers while recovering loans. 

Police, during investigation into the cases of harassment by loan app organisers, have found that telecallers, unlike earlier when they used to hurl abuses at customers, are now only urging them to repay the loans.

Unable to bear the harassment, six persons have already ended their life in Telangana alone. The loan app organisers used to shame the customers on social media platforms, by sharing their photographs and personal details, branding them as “fraudsters.” They used to call up the contacts of the loan defaulters and pressure them to make their friends clear the dues.

After police stepped up surveillance and arrested several people in these harassment cases, the firms have changed their ways of recovering loans. They are now going slow on calling up the contacts of the loan defaulters and have also stopped using vulgar language.

In fact, a few customers got some respite from threatening telecallers and the app representatives by approaching police. The situation got better after police appealed to the victims to report such cases, who instantly sought help from them.

The investigators said despite police cases, arrests, freezing bank accounts of some firms, a few loan app companies are still functioning. People are still approaching police with complaints.

Another kills self

Sircilla: Unable to bear the harassment of instant loan app firms, a degree student named Mallugari Kalyan Reddy, 22, killed himself on Friday at Illanthakunta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loan apps
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp