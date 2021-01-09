STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on inauguration spree today

Published: 09th January 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao congratulates former Minister V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, who took over as chairperson of the Telangana State Women’s Commission on Friday. On the occasion, Sunitha said the Commi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will be on an inauguration and foundation stone laying spree on Saturday. 

The Minister will lay a foundation stone for an office building at Domalguda, and a vegetable market at Narayanguda.

He will inaugurate Dignity Houses at Lambadi thanda in Baghlingampally, Sports Complex at Adikmet, and two water reservoirs at Vasavinagar in Kothapet.

The twin reservoirs of 5.0 ML capacity (2.5 ML each) have been constructed to provide water to the residents of Vasavi Nagar zone in LB Nagar circle. The reservoirs are built at a cost of Rs 9.42 crore and will provide 15,900 tap connections which will benefit a population of 88,000.

The construction of a modern market at Narayanguda will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore and on the first floor, it will have provision for 11 shops for vegetable markets and toilets. The second floor will have provision for 16 shops for vegetable markets and toilets. The third floor will have provision for 16 shops and fourth floor will have 11 shops for a meat market and toilets.

The Minister will inaugurate Dignity Houses at Lambadi Thanda, which provide 2BHKs to 126 beneficiaries. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 10.89 crore. He will also inaugurate a Sports Complex built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.50 crore which has facilities for basketball, badminton court, table tennis, and so on. 

Reservoirs to serve LB Nagar circle
