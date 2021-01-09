Second dry run for COVID vaccinations held at 1,200 centres in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana completed its second dry run of Covid-19 vaccinations on Friday at 1,200 healthcare facilitiesin the State. A similar dry run was carried out across seven facilities last week.

At the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, where one of the largest vaccination drives would be eventually held, nearly six points were prepped to cater to different beneficiaries.

Hospital officials are intending to vaccinate nearly 25 in each of these points. Private hospitals, including the likes of Apollo Hospitals, Olive Hospitals, and Gleneagles Global Hospital, were also part of the drive.

According to officials, it will typically take an individual 3-5 minutes to clear the verification, registration and vaccination process, followed by a 30 minute observation period.

“During the dry run, we acquainted them to the entire process so that the time taken on the actual vaccination day is reduced,” said Dr Sudha M, Deputy DMHO, Hyderabad.