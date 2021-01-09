Speculation rife over surrender of Akhila Priya’s absconding husband

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the city police intensify their search for former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram, who is one of the accused in the kidnap of three persons, speculations are rife that the he may surrender before the court of law sooner rather than later.

Taking note of the rumours, the city police have deployed forces at the Secunderabad court, where the bail plea of Akhila Priya is being heard. The police have erected barricades in front of the court to any prevent untoward incident. It is also rumoured that the police will take Bhargav Ram into custody prior to his surrender before the court.

According to the police, Bhargav Ram had fled the city after they registered cases and intensified probe against him. It is learnt that he travelled by car on the day of the kidnap. The police suspect that he has been taking shelter in Mysuru.

Cops may probe land dispute

Meanwhile, sources say that the Police Department has initiated an inquiry into the land dispute that led to the kidnap of three persons at Bowenpally. The police would collect land documents from the accused, who have claimed that they owned the land in Survey No 80 at Hafeezpet. Even though the matter was purely a civil dispute, the police said that they would follow standard operating procedure (SOP) while dealing with the case and investigate the people and events that led to the kidnap.

Accused taking shelter in Mysuru?

According to the police, Bhargav Ram had fled the city after they registered cases against him. The police suspect that he has been taking shelter in Mysuru