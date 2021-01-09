SRSP oustees seek better rehabilitation package

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) Submerged Villages Victims’ Welfare Association has urged the State government to amend the previously issued government orders (GO) and provide proper compensation, houses and employment to all displaced families.

The association president Gaddam Venkat Reddy said on Friday that about 80 villages were submerged under the project, as a result of which around 20,000 families had been displaced in erstwhile districts of Nizamabad and Adilabad.

Alleging that not all oustees received the benefits of the announced rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package, Gaddam Venkat Reddy pointed out that several cases pertaining to the same are pending in courts.

He also welcomed the government’s decision to provide employment to one person from each family displaced by irrigation projects in the State.