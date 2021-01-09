Stop criticising KCR or we’ll cut your tongues, Whip warns BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at BJP leaders for their vitriolic attack against the TRS, several leaders from the party said the BJP would not come to power in the State until 2048. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, government Whip Guvvala Balarju said Telangana was known for democracy and efforts of BJP leaders to disturb the peace in the State would not materialise.

Balaraju said the TRS would not politicise issues related to religion or caste. Stating that the TRS had a membership of 60 lakh, Balaraju warned BJP leaders that if they started physical attacks, the TRS cadre would not tolerate it and give a fitting reply. He said if the BJP leaders used abusive language against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS workers would cut their tongues.

Government Whip MS Prabahkar alleged that even not so senior leaders of BJP were criticising the Chief Minister for the sake of publicity. TRS MLC Sabhipur Raju pointed out that the welfare schemes being implemented in the State, like Kalyan Lakshmi and KCR Kits, were not present in BJP-ruled States. Former MLC P Ravinder alleged that the BJP was trying to divide the society in the name of religion.