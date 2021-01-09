Stop politicising deities: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao slams Telangana BJP chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, on Friday, slammed BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for politicising the names of Hindu deities and temples.

“If all Sanjay wants is an open debate on allocation of funds by the State and Central governments, we can organise one at the Collectorate,” he said.

He made these statements while addressing the media at Roads and Buildings (R&B) guest house in Hanamkonda. The Minister said Sanjay was making false accusations.