Telangana weather report: Cloudy today, but expect warm days this month

As per the weather outlook for January 2021 by the IMD, the minimum temperatures are expected to be close to normal in Telangana this month.

Published: 09th January 2021

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cloudy conditions will prevail in Hyderabad on Saturday and light rains are expected in the city and other parts of southern Telangana. In addition to this, mist/shallow fog conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated places across Telangana, as per the IMD forecast. 

However, the winter season seems to be having no effect in the State as minimum temperatures above the normal, by 3-7 degree Celsius, continue to be recorded in most parts of the State. The lowest temperature recorded in Telangana on Friday was 17.6 degree Celsius at Godkondla in Nalgonda district, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society. 

Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 21.3 degree Celsius on Friday, which is six degrees above the normal. In Nizamabad and Ramagundam, a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius was recorded, which is about 6.5 degree Celsius above normal. 

Telangana is expected to be warmer than usual this month. As per the weather outlook for January 2021 by the IMD, the minimum temperatures are expected to be close to normal in Telangana this month. However, maximum temperatures might be a little lower than the normal values.

