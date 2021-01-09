STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two IT-department officials thrashed during inspection in Telangana

The injured officials — I-T officer N Venkateswara Rao, who suffered a head injury, and inspector D Lingam, who sustained minor abrasions — have been shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar.

Fight

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Two Income Tax (I-T) Department officials were injured, one of them critically, when two drunk men attacked them while they were auditing the records of a stone crushing firm at Nandi Medaram in Dharmaram mandal here on Thursday night. The officials were conducting a routine audit with two of their colleagues at C5 Infra. 

The injured officials — I-T officer N Venkateswara Rao, who suffered a head injury, and inspector D Lingam, who sustained minor abrasions — have been shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar. The assailants, believed to be connected with the management of the stone crushing company, were in an inebriated condition when they reached the office. They barged in and attacked four I-T officials. Unleashing a torrent of invectives, the accused thrashed them with boulders and iron rods. The panicky officials ran helter-skelter and two of them suffered injuries in the melee.

According to Dharmaram Sub-Inspector N Srinivas, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Thursday night. The accused have been identified as Samanthula Rajesham and Dadi Srinivas, while the two officials, who were not injured, managed to flee the scene. “We have never come across such an incident in our routine inspection. It is shocking and disquieting,” one of the I-T Department officials said.   

Condemning attack on their colleagues, the department’s staff protested at the I-T office at Ayakar Bhavan in Karimnagar. The Dharmaram police, based on the complaint lodged by the I-T officers, registered a case under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 290 (punishment for public nuisance), 332 (hurting public servants while discharging their duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Rajesham and Dadi Srinivas. The accused were arrested and produced in court, which sent them to judicial remand.

