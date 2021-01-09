STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Sankranti holiday affect COVID vaccine turnout in Telangana?

The Health Department has not conducted a survey as to how many healthcare workers are interested in the jab, leaving the turnout on the actual day a mystery.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image of COVID-19 vaccine used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Covid vaccination drive round the corner, healthcare officials are worried that Sankranti holidays may affect the turnout, especially in the Twin Cities. At present, the Health Department has been working with January 13 as a tentative date when the first dose might be given out. 

“There are varied concerns. Some are worried that the vaccine was not put through adequate trials. Some others feel that if they take the vaccine, they may catch a fever and miss the Sankranti festivities. If the drive is postponed, then perhaps more people will turn up for the vaccination drive,” said an official from the Health Department.

A pulse polio drive is scheduled to be held from January 17. This is taking place nationwide and will be three days long. “All our ASHA and ANM workers will be on this job from Jan 17 onwards. While such immunisation campaigns usually come one after the other, in this case healthcare workers themselves are receiving the shot, making them apprehensive,” added an official from the DMHO. 

The Health Department has not conducted a survey as to how many healthcare workers are interested in the jab, leaving the turnout on the actual day a mystery. “We do not know how many will turn up. We do not even know which vaccine will come in, added another senior district health official.

