Boating starts at Banswada lake in Telangana's Kamareddy

As the Kalki Cheruvu receives water from the Nizamsagar canal too, it will be full throughout the year.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy formally inaugurated boating facilities at Kalki Cheruvu in Banswada town on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Boating facilities have been started in Kalki Cheruvu of Banswada town, and were formally inaugurated by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday evening. Many residents of the town are expected to flock to the lake to utilise the new amenity.

Banswada is a major gram panchayat in Kamareddy district.

Considering the increase in population of Banswada, the fact that the town is a major centre for several mandals and the high floating population of the town, the Banswada Municipality has concentrated on development of parks and recreational spots. Starting the boating facilities was a part of this drive.  

As the Kalki Cheruvu receives water from the Nizamsagar canal too, it will be full throughout the year. So, the Tourism department decided to arrange boating facilities equipped with boats costing Rs 20 lakh each. 

The modern and safe boat is the same one which was used for boating at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad. Officials say very soon, beside the mini tank bund, a park would be developed.

