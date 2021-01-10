Declare poll results soon: TS HC to RO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the case pertaining to the election of 15 directors to the board of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Limited, Hyderabad, held on December 20, 2020, the Telangana High Court (HC) directed the returning officer concerned to declare the result. The Court relied the Supreme Court’s decision in Election Commission of India vs Ashok Kumar and other cases pertaining to election matters.

The Court also directed the newly elected directors not to take policy decisions affecting the affairs of the society and the bank, including dealing with the funds of the society, until further court orders. “Except for day-to-day needs of the society, bank and payment of salaries and allowances of the staff, no policy decisions should be taken,” the court noted.

As for the pleas to stay operation of alleged bogus voters list, to suspend declaration of election results and to conduct re-election to the said posts, the court dismissed such pleas. Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order in batch petitions filed by contesting candidates A Srinivas, B Ramesh Kumar and I Srikanth and others. The petitioners sought direction to the returning officer concerned to complete the counting process and declare the election result. The judge posted the matter to February 9 for further hearing.