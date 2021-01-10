Disproportionate assets case: ED court summons Jagan, Vijayasai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Hyderabad has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy and the directors of pharma companies Hetero, Aurobindo and Trident Life Sciences Limited, to appear before it on January 11 in the disproportionate assets case against the CM.

Following the Telangana High Court’s direction of November 2020, the case filed by the ED against Jagan and others was transferred from Nampally special court to the Special CBI court, which was also designated to hear the ED cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED has registered the case based on the CBI’s quid pro quo case that charged the pharma companies with bribing the companies belonging to Jagan Mohan Reddy in lieu of the land allotments they received through the State government headed by Jagan’s father the then CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy between the years 2004 and 2009.

The CBI had alleged that these pharma companies had hatched a criminal conspiracy with the prime accused to get about 150 acres of land at Jadcherla SEZ in Telangana in lieu of `29 crore investment they made in Jagathi Publications, Janani Infra and other companies belonging to Jagan. On the other hand, the counsels appearing for AP CM strongly denied these charges and termed them as politically motivated.

‘Companies were in conspiracy with CM’

The CBI had alleged that three pharma companies hatched a criminal conspiracy with Jagan to get 150 acres of land at Jadcherla SEZ in TS