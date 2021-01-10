STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice league: HC notice to Telangana government over Asifnagar Lake encroachment

The bench also directed the authorities concerned to file a status report on the issue and appointed advocate Avinash Desai as amicus curiae.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Saturday issued notices to the State government, HMDA, GHMC and others concerned for filing a counter affidavit in four weeks in the PIL alleging encroachment of Devuni Kunta Cheruvu situated at Asifnagar in the city. 

The PIL was taken up based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Lubna Sarwath, State general secretary of the Socialist Party (India), seeking restoration and eviction of encroachers.

In her letter, she alleged that solid waste collected from different parts of the city was being dumped into the lake. 

After hearing the case, the bench passed the above order and posted the matter to March 18 for further hearing.

HC to look into quota for AP students for MBBS

Making it clear that the issue pertaining to Article 371-D of the Constitution of India (which safeguards the rights of local people in employment and education) cannot be looked into in respect to the ongoing MBBS admissions in the State, a division bench of the High Court said that it would examine the issue of less meritorious candidates getting seats, provided the petitioners implead the candidates who are likely to be affected. 

The bench issued notices to the Telangana government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) for filing counter affidavits on the issue.

The bench passed the order in the petitions filed by aspiring MBBS candidates seeking admission for the academic year 2020-21. The bench posted the matter to February 19.

