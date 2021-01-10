KTR lauds Sircilla’s vermicompost initiative

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the Rajanna Sircilla district administration officials on Twitter for facilitating the production of vermicompost in villages and using it as fertiliser.

Rama Rao appreciated District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, about seven village sarpanches and Panchyat Raj authorities for their efforts.

The authorities have been using garbage collected from seven villages to produce vermicompost. Sarpanches have also been creating awareness among local residents on segregation of wet and dry waste.

The MAUD Minister tweeted that the initiative was a novel idea that both helped farmers and kept villages clean. The income of gram panchayat’s would be increased and farmers would also get access to organic fertilisers.

The villages involved in the initiative are Kollamaddi, Jillella, Konaraopet, Marthannapet, Vemulawada Urban, Cheerlavancha and Lingampalli.

Panchayat Raj authorities said the remaining 66 villages are also gearing up to produce fertilisers through this method.