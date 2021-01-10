STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission Bhagiratha: Telangana preaches, packages clean drinking water under its flagship scheme

With it being at the helm of affairs, the Department of Mission Bhagiratha was the first to spark the change.

Packaged Mission Bhagiratha water. (Photo | EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government appears to have taken a cue from the well-known saying ‘practise what you preach’, when it comes to its flagship scheme Mission Bhagiratha, as part of which it supplies clean drinking water to households across the State. 

At a time when officials are urging citizens to consume the Mission Bhagiratha water without qualms about its safety, and active campaigns are being taken up in villages to create awareness about the same, the State government has begun replacing bottles of popular packaged drinking water companies with that of Mission Bhagiratha water bottles at government events across Telangana. 

With it being at the helm of affairs, the Department of Mission Bhagiratha was the first to spark the change.

Speaking to Express, Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-In-Chief, G Krupakar Reddy, said that the department, with at least 250 offices across the State, has begun replacing mineral water bottles of well-known brands with bottled Mission Bhagiratha water. 

He said, “In all our offices, staffers are keeping reusable bottles on their desks, filled with the Mission Bhagiratha water. At conferences too, we are replacing mineral water bottles with Mission Bhagiratha water bottles. Our water is safer than the RO purified or even mineral water. We have a network of 75 labs with chemists and microbiologists, who regularly test water samples.”

Reddy further said, “After introducing the change in our department, we started supplying bottled Mission Bhagiratha water at all district-level meetings, like Zilla Parishad General Body meetings. Now, using our bottles is a common practice in all the districts. Water is packaged in bottles at our plants and sent to the meeting venue.” 

What about pollution?

As the use of water bottles is fraught with trouble due to concerns of plastic pollution, the Mission Bhagiratha Department is now planning to provide water in 25 litre cans.

Reddy said, “Due to the pandemic, we did not roll out our plan of supplying 25 litre cans last year, as everyone would prefer drinking from their own bottles. We have been providing our water packaged in small bottles. Once things are under control, we will start delivering water in 25 litre cans to offices and public events to reduce the usage of plastic.”

The initiative of providing 25 litre cans will be launched in Mahbubnagar district as a pilot project. 

On Saturday, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Mission Bhagiratha, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, thanked the National Water Mission for praising Telangana government’s efforts at replacing branded mineral water bottles with the free Mission Bhagiratha water bottles.

In the same breath, the Minister demanded that the Central government provide financial assistance to the State government for the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. 

