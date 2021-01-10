Resume sheep distribution programme across Telangana, orders KCR  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday instructed officials to resume the first phase of the sheep distribution programme, which was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme was launched in Telangana to distribute sheep on 75 per cent subsidy to beneficiaries among the Golla Kuruma community.

The first phase of the programme was deferred during the last stage due to the pandemic. The second phase will be held in the next financial year.

About 30,000 beneficiaries have already submitted the demand drafts. Rao directed Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to immediately start the distribution of the sheep.

He also announced that funds for the second phase would be allocated in the 2021-22 State budget.

