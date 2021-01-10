Speaking like galli leader: Bandi slammed for remarks against Telangana Transport Minister

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Criticising State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s “baseless allegations” against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TRS MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah (Sathupalli), Ramulu Naik (Wyra) and Banoth Haripriya (Yellandu), MLC Balasani Laxminarayana and Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson Lingala Kamalraj said on Saturday that the Minister has been working round-the-clock for the development of the transport sector.

It may be recalled that Sanjay had, during his tour of Khammam on Friday, made several allegations against the Minister.

Speaking to the media here, the TRS alleged that despite being a Parliamentarian, Sanjay was speaking like a “galli leader.”

They alleged that Sanjay’s sole motive is to spread communal hatred among the people. They also mentioned that the BJP’s divisive politics would not yield fruit in a place like Khammam.