Telangana urges Centre to include babus in COVID-19 vaccine priority list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Saturday urged the Central government to include public representatives and Panchayat Raj workers in the priority list for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking during the video conference on Saturday held by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with Chief Secretaries of various States and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories on the preparations for vaccine rollout, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that the Telangana government had made all arrangements for the vaccination drive in the State.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender had also made a similar request to the Union Minister during the last video conference.