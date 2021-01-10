VROs ‘pressurised’ into land related works in Telangana  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the VRO system was abolished in the State four months ago, some Tahsildars have been insisting that VROs do land related works, alleged members of the Telangana Village Revenue Officers’ Welfare Association (TVROWA).

In a statement on Saturday, TVROWA president Garike Upendra Rao, general secretary H Sudhakar Rao and treasurer K Prasad alleged that some Tahsildars were threatening VROs to do land related works or face suspension.

Some Tahsildars have even threatened VROs saying that they would lodge complaints against them with Collectors and stop their salaries, the association alleged. It demanded that the State government take action against such Tahsildars.

Upendra Rao demanded that all VROs should be absorbed into the Revenue Department and allowed to continue as junior assistants. They should be given promotions as per their seniority and their pay scale should also be protected, he added.

He also insisted that if any VRO was unable to continue work due to old age or ill health, one of his family members should be given a job on compassionate grounds.

It may be recalled that though the State government abolished the VRO system four months ago, it is yet to take any decision on the fate of the VROs.