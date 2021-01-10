STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

VROs ‘pressurised’ into land related works in Telangana  

It may be recalled that though the State government abolished the VRO system four months ago, it is yet to take any decision on the fate of the VROs. 

Published: 10th January 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the VRO system was abolished in the State four months ago, some Tahsildars have been insisting that VROs do land related works, alleged members of the Telangana Village Revenue Officers’ Welfare Association (TVROWA). 

In a statement on Saturday, TVROWA president Garike Upendra Rao, general secretary H Sudhakar Rao and treasurer K Prasad alleged that some Tahsildars were threatening VROs to do land related works or face suspension.

Some Tahsildars have even threatened VROs saying that they would lodge complaints against them with Collectors and stop their salaries, the association alleged. It demanded that the State government take action against such Tahsildars. 

Upendra Rao demanded that all VROs should be absorbed into the Revenue Department and allowed to continue as junior assistants. They should be given promotions as per their seniority and their pay scale should also be protected, he added.

He also insisted that if any VRO was unable to continue work due to old age or ill health, one of his family members should be given a job on compassionate grounds. 

It may be recalled that though the State government abolished the VRO system four months ago, it is yet to take any decision on the fate of the VROs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp