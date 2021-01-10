STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will dislodge KCR from power: BJP hits out at Telangana CM

Bandi Sanjay said KCR went to Delhi to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protect his Ministers and MLAs who want to join BJP.

Published: 10th January 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

National General Secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay pray at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: National general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said there was no tacit understanding between the TRS and BJP, and the BJP had decided to unseat the corrupt TRS rule in the State.

Chugh said K Chandrasekhar Rao rode on the separate Telangana movement to become the Chief Minister and benefit his own family, but the aspirations of the people of Telangana were not yet fulfilled.

The BJP would strive to dislodge him from power soon, and people also want to teach him a lesson, said Chugh.

Chugh and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar were in Warangal to oversee the party’s preparations for the Graduate MLC and the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections.

They offered prayers at the Bhadrakali temple.

Chugh said KCR was the most inefficient Chief Minister who never went to the secretariat. After his failures, the people of Telangana have realised that they elected a bad Chief Minister, he said.

He further accused the State government of not utilising central funds and projects only because KCR did not want to give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Bandi Sanjay said KCR went to Delhi to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protect his Ministers and MLAs who want to join BJP.

TRS leaders are spreading false propaganda that BJP has a soft corner towards TRS, which is false, he said.

