Govt took credit for our work: Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the TRS-led State government’s “repeated violation of protocol” by disregarding elected representatives of the Congress party in official events.

Uttam was speaking to the media after his visit to Mattapally bridge in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency on Sunday. The bridge connects Mattapally village in Suryapet district to Tangedu village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Its construction began in January 2014 in the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh and was completed in 2018. Uttam, however, alleged that the TRS government delayed its inauguration by failing to lay approach roads in time. “The government did this just to deprive the Congress party of due credit for the construction of the bridge,” he alleged.

The TPCC chief further said that the State government had recently inaugurated the bridge, but did not extend a proper invitation to him, although the structure falls under his Lok Sabha constituency. He said that he would lodge a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the government for the alleged violation of protocol.

“The TRS government has gotten habituated to taking false credit for the achievements of the previous Congress regime. The Mattapally bridge is a glaring example of how the government is cheating the people with false claims of achievements,” he said.

Dharna on January 11

The Congress leader announced that the party would organise a dharna in front of all Collectorates in the State on January 11, demanding that the new farm laws of the Centre be withdrawn. The protest would also highlight the TRS government’s ‘U-turns’.

‘High command’s mistakes weakening Cong’

Continuing with his criticism of the leadership of Congress party over appointment new president of TPCC, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday said that linking naming of TPCC chief to Nagarjunasagar bypoll indicates that the high command was not in a position to take a decision on its own. He said that the party was weakening due to the mistakes of high-command

BJP handed over economy to corporates: Bhatti

Describing the BJP as a party of traders, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the saffron party has handed over the economy to corporations. Speaking at a conference organised by Kisan Congress, he said that the Centre brought new farm laws only to give the agriculture sector to corporates