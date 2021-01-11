Kidnap case: Bhargav Ram switching SIMs to evade cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bowenpally police, along with Task Force sleuths, have intensified their search for accused Bhargav Ram, in connection with a kidnap case. Police are likely to take former AP minister Akhila Priya into custody for further questioning. Police have found that Ram, who is absconding, might be changing his SIM cards to hide his location. Ram, Akhila Priya’s husband, is an accused in the kidnap of three persons over a land dispute.

Sources said that Ram had switched SIMs, but was in contact with advocates, family members and close associates. Based on signal data, police found that Ram might have taken shelter at some acquaintance’ home in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Police also found that Ram was using mobile phones with SIM cards brought from Tamil Nadu. “We are keeping a close watch on his movements. We have noticed that family members of the accused have approached legal professionals to get Ram off the hook. Based on inputs, several teams are on the lookout for him,” police said.

Officials stated that they needed to grill Akhila Priya for more clues on Ram’s whereabouts. A petition has been filed before the court seeking seven-day custody of Akhila Priya. According to reliable sources, a few suspects in the case have already been detained.