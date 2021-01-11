No trace of bird flu in Telangana samples

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Animal Husbandry Department is on high alert in view of the bird flu outbreak in different parts of the country. Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department Dr V Lakshma Reddy told Express that veterinary staff in all districts are keeping a close watch on poultry farms.

He said that viscera samples collected from farms, where bird deaths are reported, are being sent to the Telangana State Veterinary Biological and Research Institute in Hyderabad to be tested for bird flu. Poultry farm owners are also being told to report to authorities if any deaths are observed. Till now, there have been no report of bird flu in the State, he added.

On Sunday, several chickens were reported dead in Jalalpur village under Varni mandal in Nizamabad, pictures of which went viral on WhatsApp, causing panic among the locals. Nizamabad Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr Bharath visited the spot and collected samples.

However, the reason for the deaths were ascertained as Ranikhet, a disease common among chickens. A similar situation occurred in Kothakota in Wanaparthy and at Timmajipeta in Nagarkurnool, where many chickens died due to Ranikhet.

In each mandal, teams of five members comprising a doctor, two compounders and two assistants, have been formed for conducting regular inspections of poultry farms.