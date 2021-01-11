STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP chief rakes up controversy, calls KCR an 'asura'

It is learnt that three TRS MLAs demanding berths in the Cabinet are threatening to float a political party, if the CM fails to accede to their demand.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar inducts former ZPTC Gattu Narender and other leaders from Bhongir into the saffron fold, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar inducts former ZPTC Gattu Narender and other leaders from Bhongir into the saffron fold, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Likening Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to a demon, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar kicked up yet another controversy by calling the former “Chandrasekharasurudu”, and stating the State’s governance has gone haywire under him. He also said that the CM reminded him of KA Paul, the president of Praja Shanthi Party.

Addressing a press meet on the occasion of new cadre from Alair Assembly Constituency joining the BJP, Sanjay Kumar said that the people of Telangana were determined to jab the CM with an ‘anti-corruption’ vaccine. “While the country has invented a vaccine for Covid-19, the Telangana people have invented a vaccine for corruption, which they already tested during the Dubbaka and GHMC elections. The corruption vaccine will be administered on the leaders at Pragathi Bhavan and farmhouse,” he said.

Commenting on speculations about the rise of KT Rama Rao as the new Chief Minister, he said, “The CM is not willing to give his post to his son or any of his family members.” He further alleged, “It is learnt that three TRS MLAs demanding berths in the Cabinet are threatening to float a political party, if the CM fails to accede to their demand. This is again another political game by KCR,” Sanjay Kumar alleged. He then wished the CM good “health and wealth”.

Taking another potshot at the TRS supremo, he said, “The CM mocks me for giving constructive suggestions, and yet he implemented my suggestions while taking a U-turn on farm laws and Ayushman Bharat.” The BJP leader alleged that Central funds were being diverted by the State. “The Centre had sanctioned funds to fix the damaged road between Warangal and Karimnagar. The State government, however, has started the work without even calling for tenders.”

Chandrasekhar Rao BJP Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar
